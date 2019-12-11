Health & Fitness

Simple Solutions: What you need to know about intermittent fasting

By
Fasting is one of the latest diet trends. In fact, it was one of the most Googled diets in the united states last year.

Low-carb, low-fat, high-fat, vegan, paleo. There's no shortage of diets out there. Now intermittent fasting is an approach that's taking the medical world by storm.

Intermittent fasting involves alternating periods of calorie restriction and normal eating.

A study found mice who ate a high-fat diet around the clock developed fatty livers and diabetes. But those who ate the exact number of calories during an eight-hour span were slimmer and healthier!

"Intermittent fasting reduces the inflammatory profile in the blood," says Anne Haney Cross, professor of neurology at Wahsington Universiy, St. Louis.

Researchers believe it can help with weight loss and illnesses, such as arthritis, migraines, bowel diseases, and high blood pressure.

It might also lower the risk of heart disease, Parkinson's, Alzheimer's and multiple sclerosis.

But there are some downsides.

One year-long study found those who fasted had higher cholesterol levels than those who didn't.

There's a few different ways you can try intermittent fasting.

With alternate day fasting, you fast every other day.

The 5:2 plan involves eating normally for five days a week, and limiting calories to 500 or less two days a week.

And there's the time-restricted approach where you go 12 to 16 hours restricting food.
