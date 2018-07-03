Smoke from wildfires and 4th of July causing air officials to issue health warning

Air quality here in the Valley is causing local pollution control officials to remind residents to be cautious, stay indoors, and be aware of your surroundings during this Fourth of July holiday.Fireworks impact air quality, that combined with smoke coming into the Valley from Northern California wildfires, and the Lions Fire near Mammoth Lakes is a recipe for unhealthy air.People with existing respiratory conditions like lung disease, asthma, and those at risk for heart attack or stroke can be affected by the air.Officials said if you feel impacted by the air to head straight inside to an air-conditioned environment.