Smoking while pregnant doubles risk of baby's sudden death, study finds

Smoking during pregnancy can double the chance of sudden death for the child, according to a new study in the journal Pediatrics.

According to CNN, the study analyzed more than 20 million births between 2007 and 2011.

The data showed that pregnant women smoking one cigarette a day doubled the chance for their baby to die of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). For every additional cigarette (up to 20 per day) the risk increased by nearly 1 percent.

Mothers who smoked a pack a day tripled their child's chance of dying from SIDS.
