Coronavirus

Coronavirus: 84 residents evacuated from SoCal nursing home after employees do not show up for work

RIVERSIDE, Calif. -- More than 80 patients were being evacuated from a nursing home in Southern California on Wednesday morning after employees of the facility "did not show up to care for sick patients two days in a row," health officials said in a statement.

The 84 patients will be moved from Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, which has about 90 beds, to other health care locations throughout the county, the news release from the Riverside County Public Health Department said.

RELATED: Visalia nursing home resident dies after testing positive for COVID-19

Riverside University Health System and Kaiser Permanente sent 33 licensed vocational nurses and registered nurses to care for the residents after only one of the facility's nursing assistants showed up to work, according to the statement.

There are 34 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus among the residents and five among employees, officials said.

"The receiving skilled nursing facilities will undergo standard COVID-19 containment measures," the statement from the health department said. "This includes closing the facilities to new patients, limitations on staff to not work at other facilities, the isolation of sick patients, and close monitoring of all patients by staff."

As of Tuesday, 1,016 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Riverside County, including 28 deaths and 67 recoveries.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to abc30.com/coronavirus/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnursing homecoronavirus californiacoronavirusnursesvirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
New CDC guidance for essential workers during coronavirus
US report shows 16.6M applied for unemployment in 3 weeks
COVID-19: CA fast food workers to strike over safety concerns
103-year-old Italian says 'courage, faith' helped beat COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mariposa father says 2 Valley hospitals refuse to test son for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Rain, winds move through Valley, some Fresno residents lose power
US report shows 16.6M applied for unemployment in 3 weeks
Updates on California's response to COVID-19 pandemic
Merced Co. residents could be fined for failing to follow new health order
Dr. Fauci: Don't assume coronavirus fades in warm weather
Show More
103-year-old Italian says 'courage, faith' helped beat COVID-19
Coronavirus: Central CA churches holding Easter services online
Valley woman shares experience battling coronavirus through journal
USNS Mercy crew member tests positive for coronavirus
Fresno County courts using technology due to coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News