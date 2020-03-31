Coronavirus

Some California State Parks seeing more visitors during stay at home order

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As people drive up towards Millerton Lake in Fresno County, blinking signs warn them parking lots are closed.

Many tried driving into the park Monday evening only to be stopped by a gate.

"This is not a time for a road trip to a destination park or beach," says California State Parks Information Officer Adeline Yee.

Millerton Lake remains open, but people can only access the water by foot or bike.

"Right now, we want people to balance the stay at home order with being able to go outside for part of your day," Yee said.

The decision to shut the parking lot down came Sunday after California State Parks issued the closures of all 280 of their parking lots in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Despite the Governors stay at home order, park officials say they've seen more visitors than normal.

"The previous weekend, we had a huge surge in visitation in many of our parks," Yee said.

At the moment, the state does not plan on enforcing full closures. They're leaving that decision up to the counties.

"There are unfortunately some park units across our state that are fully closed, and that would include the trails and the beaches as well."

Parking lots may be closed, but State Park officials are encouraging people to enjoy the outdoors. They're just urging them to do it in their neighborhoods.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnomillerton lakecoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno husband goes above and beyond to show love for pregnant wife from a distance
Coronavirus: Gov. Gavin Newsom aiming to recruit medical professionals
Fresno restaurants with take-out, pick-up, delivery
Newsom calls for medical students, retirees to join CA Health Corps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom calls for medical students, retirees to join CA Health Corps
Fresno husband goes above and beyond to show love for pregnant wife from a distance
CHP confirms one man dead after car accident in Fresno County
Coronavirus: Fresno firefighter stuck in Peru finally comes home
Dr. Fauci predicts 100K-200K US deaths from coronavirus
Community Medical Foundation seeking mask donations to fight COVID-19
Coronavirus: Gov. Gavin Newsom aiming to recruit medical professionals
Show More
Trump extending social distancing guidelines to April 30
This date in Bulldog history: Fresno State wins NIT in New York City
Attorney pushing for elderly inmate's release due to COVID-19 concerns
State aims to ease worries of Central Valley renters who can't pay
Fresno County jail releasing inmates, creating quarantine space to prepare for coronavirus
More TOP STORIES News