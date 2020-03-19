Coronavirus

Spring breakers keep partying despite coronavirus warnings, social distancing guidelines

PORT ARANSAS, Texas -- Despite warnings to avoid crowds, some people decided to party anyway during spring break in Port Aransas, Texas.

The crowds were captured on video last week, despite federal guidelines to "social distance" in order to slow the spread of the disease and prevent the U.S. health care system from reaching a point where it can't handle the number cases.

On South Padre Island, spring breakers also refused to cancel their plans even though the mayor declared a state of emergency.

In Florida, huge crowds on beaches also gathered during spring break in contrast to social distancing recommendations.

RELATED: How 'social distancing' slows spread of coronavirus?

There are expected to be tougher restrictions Thursday for beachgoers in Florida, but Governor Ron DeSantis has not issued an order to close the state's beaches.

Instead, DeSantis signed an order that will limit parties on beaches to 10 people per group, and if that doesn't work, deputies who patrol the beaches will break up groups.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexasfloridabeachescoronaviruspartyu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
LIVE: Trump gives update on COVID-19 pandemic
Fresno calls for 'shelter in place' amid COVID-19 concerns
Amazon worker tests positive for COVID-19
Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B in stimulus checks to Americans
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Trump gives update on COVID-19 pandemic
Fresno calls for 'shelter in place' amid COVID-19 concerns
Road closed after man is fatally hit by driver in central Fresno
Health officials confirm third COVID-19 case in Fresno County
Central CA coronavirus cases
Coronavirus: Wuhan reports no new cases, offers hope to world
Health officials confirm fifth COVID-19 case in Tulare County
Show More
Fresno, Clovis officials hoping for cooperation with recent changes amid COVID-19 outbreak
It's official: First gas station drops price to 99 cents
Unemployment surges by 70,000; impact of COVID-19 felt in labor market
Central CA events canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
Tulsi Gabbard drops Democratic presidential bid
More TOP STORIES News