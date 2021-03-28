COVID-19 vaccine

Staples, Office Depot offering to laminate your COVID-19 vaccine cards for free

A pair of retailers are helping fully-vaccinated Americans keep track of their COVID-19 dose history.

Office Depot and Staples locations are offering free lamination of COVID-19 vaccine cards at locations across the country.

Staples is offering those free services through this week and Office Depot will have that free lamination program into the summer.

The COVID-19 vaccination card is not just a badge of honor, but also a vital document, as vaccination efforts for the virus ramp up across the country.

It could soon prove to be invaluable when people begin to resume normal activities. You may be asked to show the card as proof of your vaccination status, say, before you board a plane, enter a school, attend an indoor entertainment event or visit someone in the hospital.

The information written on the card about the vaccine lot and the brand of vaccine you received may also be important to streamline possible future booster shots.

So experts advise you to keep your vaccination card close and safe to help you navigate the new post-pandemic world.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinecovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Fauci: Unvaccinated children could possibly go to summer camp
More than 900 food, ag workers vaccinated in Selma
Biden receives high marks on COVID-19, lags on immigration, guns: POLL
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police investigating deadly stabbing in southeast Fresno
Fauci: Unvaccinated children could possibly go to summer camp
Driver rescued minutes before fiery Fresno crash
Memorial scholarship honors Sanger senior killed in crash
Man shot during argument in central Fresno,
First Lady Jill Biden to visit Delano next week
Group denounces hate, violence against Asian Americans
Show More
In likely California recall, energizing Latino voters is key
EDD reveals new data dashboard, info on benefit extensions
Inmate killed after hostage situation at OK jail
Instacart shopper speaks out after stopping potential gunman in supermarket
Mysterious disease killing young bears in Sierra
More TOP STORIES News