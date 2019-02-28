Health & Fitness

Students are getting drunk off vanilla extract, school warns

A school is warning that students are getting drunk off vanilla extract. Sharrie Williams has more on Action News at 10 p.m. on Feb. 27, 2019.

Updated an hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. -- High schoolers are using popular baking ingredients to get drunk and they're getting them from grocery stores.

Grady High School in Atlanta said that some students are going to a grocery store and buying bourbon vanilla extract.

They then mix it with coffee they buy at Starbucks and walk to school with a buzz.

A small bottle of vanilla extract is 70 proof, which is a little less than a bottle of vodka.

In one case, a student at Grady ended up drunk and had to go to the emergency room.

