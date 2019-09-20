Students invited to submit art for San Joaquin Valley Air District's 2020 Kids' Calendar

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Calling all student artists!
The San Joaquin Valley Air District is looking for young people in the Central Valley to submit artwork for the 2020 Kids' Calendar.
Entries must be received by Monday, October 7.
Winners along with their artwork and clean air messages will be showcased in the Air District's annual bilingual calendar.
Pieces should depict how people can live healthier lives by helping clean Valley air.
For more information, click here.
