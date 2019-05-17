Students learn CPR with help of "Baby Shark"

Middle school students in Washington State are learning CPR with the help of the popular kids' song "Baby Shark."
It's part of an initiative from the Richland Fire Department called "Heartsafe," KAPP-TV reports.
The program aims to teach everyone - from children to adults - how to properly perform CPR.
More than 170 sixth-, seventh-, and eighth-grade students participated in the introductory class.
