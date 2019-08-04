children's health

Students, parents prep for new school year at local health fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kids had big smiles on their faces with backpacks on and balloons in their hands. Their parents took in all the information being offered at the Back to School Health Fair.

"We are giving free backpacks, community resources, we are giving goodies," said practice manager Itzamar Llamas. "We are taking photos and giving balloons. We are doing this for all of our Fresno community."

With school starting up soon, Clinica Sierra Vista is making sure kids are ready.

The clinic opened its doors to get kids in for their physicals and vaccinations.

"Vaccines protect everyone from getting sick and protects us from the most common diseases; hepatitis, tetanus, polio," said Dr. Walter Laurel. "We got to make sure that all kids that enter the school level are healthy and don't get sick."

If you missed Saturday, they will host a sports physical clinic in a couple of weeks at Gaston Middle School.

Fresno Unified is also hosting immunization clinics for students who are on Medi-Cal or who are uninsured.

Fresno Unified Student Immunizations
Tioga Middle School Room 36
3232 E. Fairmonth Avenue, Fresno, CA 93726
August 5-9 and August 12-16
8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Students attending should:
  • Be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

  • Bring their current immunization record

  • Bring their Medi-Cal card if they are covered by Medi-Cal insurance
