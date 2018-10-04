HEALTHCHECK

Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer in study

Processed meat linked to breast cancer. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on October 4, 2018. (Shutterstock)

Researchers say eating processed meats like bacon, sausage and ham could increase the risk of breast cancer.

The findings were published in the International Journal of Cancer.

Researchers combined information from 16 other studies on breast cancer.

They determined the consumption of 25 to 30 grams of processed meat a day works out to a nine percent increase in breast cancer.

"This systematic review and metaanalysis including prospective cohort studies of red meat and processed meat consumption provides evidence that higher consumption of processed meat is associated with higher risk of breast cancer. However, red meat was not a significant cause of breast cancer," the study says.

