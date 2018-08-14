A new study says the blue light from your cell phone or tablet could eventually lead to blindness.Researchers from The University of Toledo found that the light can affect cells in your eyes, potentially leading to macular degeneration, a major cause of blindness.Many devices from companies including Apple, Google, and Amazon have blue light filters that you can find under settings.Doctors recommend you avoid looking at your device in the dark and wear sunglasses filtering UV and blue light.Blue light can also affect your sleep.