HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: CA has 28 percent lower lung cancer death rate than rest of nation

A cigarette sits in an ashtray in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
A study is praising the success of California's anti-tobacco policies.

Researchers at UC San Diego say California has a 28 percent lower lung cancer death rate than the rest of the nation.

RELATED: SF Prop E passes, banning sale of flavored tobacco products

They say the state's efforts to curb tobacco use have resulted in fewer people starting smoking and more people quitting.

California has been a leader in the anti-smoking movement since the 1980's, introducing the nation's first tobacco control program.
