Study: CA has 28 percent lower lung cancer death rate than rest of nation

SAN FRANCISCO --A study is praising the success of California's anti-tobacco policies.
Researchers at UC San Diego say California has a 28 percent lower lung cancer death rate than the rest of the nation.
They say the state's efforts to curb tobacco use have resulted in fewer people starting smoking and more people quitting.
California has been a leader in the anti-smoking movement since the 1980's, introducing the nation's first tobacco control program.