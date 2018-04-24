HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Caffeine in the womb linked to child obesity

Pregnant women are told to limit coffee to one cup a day, but new research says even that is a problem.

A study says that one cup could put the unborn baby on a path to obesity.

Researchers in Norway studied 50,000 pregnant women over 11 years.

They found exposure to any caffeine level while in the womb was associated with a heightened risk of the child being overweight by age 3 and 5.

As with all medical decisions, if you are pregnant and wondering what to do now about coffee or other drinks with caffeine, consult with your doctor.
