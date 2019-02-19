HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Push-up ability can determine heart disease risk among men

EMBED </>More Videos

A new study finds that push-up ability can be an indicator of heart disease risk among men.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
A new study indicates that the number of push-ups men can do can determine their risk for heart disease.

The study from Harvard looked at the heart health of male firefighters over 10 years.

Researchers found that those who could do 40 push-ups during a timed test were 96 percent less likely to develop a heart problem than those who could do 10 or less.

The researchers say the findings suggest that a push-up test could be a better assessment test for doctors, instead of the commonly used treadmill tests.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthheart healthheart disease
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Health Watch: Children build resilience to beat toxic stress
Family discovers son has brain cancer after losing home to Hurricane Florence
Health Watch: New hope for colon cancer that has spread
Camarena Health opens new center for kids in Madera
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Overnight freeze could create dangerous road conditions, including black ice
Fetus found in bag near NYC school, authorities investigating
Video: Good Samaritans pull woman from burning car
Police hold rattlesnake in the back of a patrol car in Florida
EXCLUSIVE: iCloud captures joyride in car stolen from SJ family
North Carolina man sends message after he says his thermostat was 'hacked'
Vegan bride uninvites meat-eating guests from wedding
New York couple together 81 years dies days apart
Show More
Police search for suspects who robbed a Central Fresno liquor store at gunpoint
Customers volunteer to guard food market robbed at gunpoint
California, 15 other states sue President Trump over emergency declaration
Protests erupt over President Trump's emergency declaration
Police say people trapped on ride at SeaWorld in San Diego
More News