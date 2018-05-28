EXERCISE

Study reveals chewing gum while walking burns more calories

EMBED </>More Videos

If you can walk and chew gum at the same time, a new study reveals you could be burning more calories. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
If you can walk and chew gum at the same time, a new study reveals you could be burning more calories.

World Health Day 2018: Five reasons to be physically active
EMBED More News Videos

Five reasons to be physically active according to the World Health Organization.


Researchers studied 46 overweight men and women in Japan between the ages of 21 and 69.

The subjects walked 15 minutes while chewing gum. Men aged 40 and older burned about two additional calories for every minute walked and women did not have a significant response.

Click here for more videos and stories about exercising.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthexerciseu.s. & worldstudy
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EXERCISE
Workout Wednesday: Safety while exercising outdoors
Unique ways to help you recover from a rough workout
Workout Wednesday: PVC pipe as easy exercise equipment
Workout Wednesday: Pull-ups and Push-ups
SPONSORED: Outdoor exercise helps children build good habits
More exercise
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News