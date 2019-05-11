Health & Fitness

Ride-share cars 35,000 times more germy than a toilet seat, study says

The next time you hail a ride-share car, you might want to grab some hand sanitizer.

There's a new study by insurance company Netquote that says the average ride-share vehicle is 35,000 times more germy than a toilet seat.

Researchers compared three ride-share cars, three taxis and three rental cars and found ride-share cars have about 219 times as many germs as the average taxi.

The study found the worst areas for germs are window buttons and seat belts.
