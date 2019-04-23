Health & Fitness

Study: Skipping breakfast tied to early death

Don't skip breakfast.

A new study finds it could increase your risk of heart-related death.

Researchers at the University of Iowa studied 6,550 adults for 12 years.

They found those who never ate breakfast had an 87-percent higher risk of dying early from heart disease or stroke, compared with people who ate breakfast each day.

Skipping breakfast has also been associated with increased risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes.

The study was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.
