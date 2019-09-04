Health & Fitness

Soda may increase risk of death by digestive disorders, cardiovascular disease, study says

Here's a warning for people who drink a lot of soda.

The journal JAMA Internal Medicine outlined a study in which researchers followed roughly half-a-million people for two decades. They found people who drank more than 16 ounces of sugary soft drinks a day had a higher risk of dying from digestive disorders.

The study also found that people who drank the same amount of diet soda had higher risks of dying from cardiovascular disease.

Experts stress the sodas did not directly cause the deaths. Researchers say it is impossible to determine if the leading factor was a specific artificial sweetener, the type of beverage, obesity or another health issue.

The results of the study help support the public health campaigns aimed at limiting the consumption of soft drinks.

You can read more about the study here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssugary drink warning labelmedicalfoodsodastudyresearch
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tulare Co. K9 shot after it mistakes undercover detective as carjacking suspect
Homicide investigation underway in Tulare Co. after man is fatally shot
Fresno Police searching for vehicle of interest related to attempted abductions
Search suspended for possible survivors in deadly boat fire near Santa Cruz Island
Santa Cruz students on boat during deadly fire off SoCal coast, school says
Walmart to stop selling handgun ammunition
UC Merced fighting Central Valley teacher shortage with new credential program
Show More
Live Radar: Hurricane Dorian Tracker
Man recalls moment he was shot in east central Fresno
Family of Visalia murder victim asks public to be on lookout for killer
Madera couple rescues 5 crew members of the California boat fire
START HERE: Latest on deadly dive boat fire, Hurricane Dorian moving north
More TOP STORIES News