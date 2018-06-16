BRITTANY MAYNARD

Supporters relieved after California court reinstates 'Right to die' law

Supporters of California's "right to die" law say they are relieved following a decision by a state appeals court to reinstate the law for now. (Shutterstock)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Supporters of California's "right to die" law say they are relieved following a decision by a state appeals court to reinstate the law for now.

The law lets patients obtain life-ending drugs if a doctor determines they have fewer than six months to live.

Last month a lower court judge declared the law unconstitutional for procedural reasons.

The law was inspired by Brittany Maynard. She moved from the Bay Area to Oregon to end her life after a brain cancer diagnosis.

Her husband, Dan Diaz, told ABC7 News that he made a promise to his wife that he will continue to do what it takes to ensure the law is on the books in California.

