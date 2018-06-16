SAN FRANCISCO --Supporters of California's "right to die" law say they are relieved following a decision by a state appeals court to reinstate the law for now.
The law lets patients obtain life-ending drugs if a doctor determines they have fewer than six months to live.
Last month a lower court judge declared the law unconstitutional for procedural reasons.
The law was inspired by Brittany Maynard. She moved from the Bay Area to Oregon to end her life after a brain cancer diagnosis.
Her husband, Dan Diaz, told ABC7 News that he made a promise to his wife that he will continue to do what it takes to ensure the law is on the books in California.
