HEALTH & FITNESS

Surgeon General calls for 'aggressive steps' to stop children from using e-cigs

EMBED </>More Videos

The government's top doctor is taking aim at the best-selling electronic cigarette brand in the U.S.

WASHINGTON (AP) --
The government's top doctor is taking aim at the best-selling electronic cigarette brand in the U.S., urging swift action to prevent Juul and similar vaping brands from addicting millions of teenagers.

In an advisory Tuesday, Surgeon General Jerome Adams said parents, teachers, health professionals and government officials must take "aggressive steps" to keep children from using e-cigarettes. Federal law bars the sale of e-cigarettes to those under 18.

For young people, "nicotine is dangerous and it can have negative health effects," Adams said in an interview. "It can impact learning, attention and memory, and it can prime the youth brain for addiction."

Federal officials are scrambling to reverse a recent explosion in teen vaping that public health officials fear could undermine decades of declines in tobacco use. An estimated 3.6 million U.S. teens are now using e-cigarettes, representing 1 in 5 high school students and 1 in 20 middle schoolers, according to the latest federal figures.

Separate survey results released Monday showed twice as many high school students used e-cigarettes this year compared to last year.

E-cigarettes and other vaping devices have been sold in the U.S. since 2007, growing into a $6.6 billion business. Most devices heat a flavored nicotine solution into an inhalable vapor. They have been pitched to adult smokers as a less-harmful alternative to cigarettes, though there's been little research on the long-term health effects or on whether they help people quit. Even more worrisome, a growing body of research suggests that teens who vape are more likely to try regular cigarettes.

Adams singled out Silicon Valley startup Juul. The company leapfrogged over its larger competitors with online promotions portraying their small device as the latest high-tech gadget for hip, attractive young people. Analysts now estimate the company controls more than 75 percent of the U.S. e-cigarette market.

The surgeon general's advisory notes that each Juul cartridge, or pod, contains as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes. Additionally, Adams states that Juul's liquid nicotine mixture is specially formulated to give a smoother, more potent nicotine buzz. That effect poses special risks for young people, Adams says.

"We do know that these newer products, such as Juul, can promote dependence in just a few uses," Adams said.

Juul said in a statement that it shares the surgeon general's goal: "We are committed to preventing youth access of Juul products."

Last month, San Francisco-based Juul shut down its Facebook and Instagram accounts and halted in-store sales of its flavored pods. The flavors remain available via age-restricted online sales. That voluntary action came days before the Food and Drug Administration proposed industrywide restrictions on online and convenience store sales of e-cigarettes to deter use by kids.

Adams recommends parents, teachers and health professionals learn about e-cigarettes, talk to children about the risks and set an example by not using tobacco products.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthsmokingcigarettese-cigarettesvaping
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Health Watch: Monarch Helps Detect Lung Cancer
Teen vaping doubles as other drug, alcohol use falls
Flu shots urged before season peaks
Tandemlife avoids open heart surgery
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
'Nothing could prepare me for what I've seen': witness recalls seeing 8-year-old get hit by train
Family of man killed in South Valley "reign of terror" remembers victim
'Fresh Prince' star sues maker of video games over his dance
Suspect in South Valley crime spree had prior criminal record
New laws going into effect on CA roads Jan. 1, 2019
Porch pirate caught on camera, Clovis PD ask for help to find suspect
Reminder: Children age 1-18 can get a free meal each day from FUSD during winter break
Show More
Daughter signs every lyric sang during rock concert for her father
More homes, apartments in the works for Merced to meet demand
Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in Central Fresno, police say
Last witness heard in trial of man accused of killing raisin farmer
Drink beer to help Camp Fire victims. 'Resilience IPA' now on tap in Fresno
More News