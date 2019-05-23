Survey: How well does your hospital keep you safe?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog group advocating for hospital transparency, released their survey grading hospitals across the country.
Hospitals earn a letter grade based on how well they keep their patients safe.
St. Agnes in Fresno received a C grade this spring, down from a B grade last year. Patients at C hospitals, on the average, face an 88 percent greater risk of avoidable death, according to the survey.
Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia also recieved a C grade.
Adventist Medical Center in Hanford and Sierra View Medical Center earned B grades.
Kaiser Hospital in Fresno earned an A grade.
Click here to dive deeper into the grades for your local hospital.
