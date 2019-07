Survey: How well does your hospital keep you safe?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit watchdog group advocating for hospital transparency, released their survey grading hospitals across the country.Hospitals earn a letter grade based on how well they keep their patients safe.St. Agnes in Fresno received agrade this spring, down from agrade last year. Patients athospitals, on the average, face an 88 percent greater risk of avoidable death, according to the survey.Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia also recieved agrade.Adventist Medical Center in Hanford and Sierra View Medical Center earnedgrades.Kaiser Hospital in Fresno earned angrade. Click here to dive deeper into the grades for your local hospital.