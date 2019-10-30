Health & Fitness

Swearing can help you have a better workout, researchers say

If you need help pushing through your workout, go ahead and swear.

Whether it's socially acceptable or not, cursing actually improves your athletic performance and endurance.

That's according to researchers at Keele University in England, who say swearing works to support your stress response.

Studies show people on bikes who swore while peddling against resistance had more power and strength than people who used neutral words.

The experts say the resulting flush of adrenaline triggers your fight or flight response, boosting your heart rate and oxygen intake.

At the same time, swearing helps the body combat pain.

Cussing also triggers an emotional response, which can work to your benefit if you need the extra motivation.

But researchers caution that curse words seem to lose their power over pain when they are used too much.

Some of us have already been swearing during workouts. Now we can defend our bad manners with science.

To read the full article from CNN, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthcheckexercisegymworkout
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E to credit customers affected by shutoffs, but foothills may not see money
Victim of deadly stabbing was going to join police academy, classmate says
Former Lemoore councilwoman will be sent to state hospital for treatment
After days without, power trickles back on for Mariposa Co.
Hilmar High School dazzles with homecoming floats
Actor John Witherspoon, who played dad in 'Friday,' dies at 77
Family forgives, judge rejects excuses from convicted Fresno Co. murderer
Show More
School badges list phone sex line instead of suicide prevention number
Family of boy killed in SoCal school fight files claim against school district
Getty Fire cause: Wind carried tree branch into power line, officials say
Fresno Unified monitoring air quality, students' outdoor activity
Amgen Tour of California cycling race placed on hiatus, will not return in 2020
More TOP STORIES News