Teens aren't getting enough sleep and exercise, study finds

CDC

Teens aren't getting enough sleep and exercise, CDC study finds

Only about 1 in 20 American teenagers get enough sleep and exercise, according to a study published by the CDC.

The study looked into the habits of about 60,000 teens.

The conclusion: about 5-percent of teens get the recommended amount of sleep and exercise, and don't spend too much time in front of a screen.

The CDC recommends at least eight hours of sleep per day and an hour of vigorous physical exercise.

One expert says parents need to set an example for their teens by turning off their electronic devices before bedtime.
