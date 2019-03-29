Health & Fitness

The 3 best gyms in Fresno

MetalMark Climbing & Fitness. | Photo: Brian S./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to check out the best gyms in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gyms in Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for gyms.


1. MetalMark Climbing & Fitness




Photo: Ronnie S./Yelp

Topping the list is MetalMark Climbing & Fitness, located at 4042 N. Cedar Ave. in East Central Fresno. The gym, climbing and yoga spot is the highest rated gym in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 41 reviews on Yelp.

2. Orangetheory Fitness




Photo: Orangetheory Fitness/Yelp

Next up is Northwest Fresno's Orangetheory Fitness, situated at 7735 N. Blackstone Ave., Suite 106-112. With 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp, the gym, boot camp and personal training spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Urban Block Fitness




pHOTO: jOSE h./yELP

Urban Block Fitness, a gym and personal training spot in Northwest Fresno, is another go-to, with four stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4025 W. Figarden Drive, Suite 107, to see for yourself.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
