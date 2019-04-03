The 5 best hair stylist spots in Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hair stylist spots around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for hair stylists.
1. Fringe Salon
photo: fringe salon/yelp
Topping the list is Fringe Salon, located at 6741 N. Palm Ave. in Northwest Fresno. The hair stylist, blow dry and blow out spot, which offers hair extensions and more, is the highest rated hair stylist spot in Fresno, boasting four stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp.
2. Amenities Aveda Spa and Salon
photo: sara d./yelp
Next up is Northwest Fresno's Amenities Aveda Spa and Salon, situated at Fig Garden Village, 5054 North Palm Avenue. With four stars out of 81 reviews on Yelp, the day spa, hair stylist and skin care spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. The Nines Salon
photo: the nines salon/yelp
Northeast Fresno's The Nines Salon, located at 337 E. Shaw Ave., Suite 102, is another top choice. With Yelpers giving the hair stylist and nail technician spot 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews.
4. Hair by Adrina - Moxie Hair Studio
Photo: Hair by Adrina - Moxie Hair Studio/Yelp
Hair by Adrina - Moxie Hair Studio, a hair stylist, blow dry and blow out spot that offers hair extensions and more in Northwest Fresno, is another much-loved go-to. With 4.5 stars out of 23 Yelp reviews, head over to 438 W. Shaw Ave. to see for yourself.
5. Makeup and Hair by Emily
Photo: Jeanette W./Yelp
Over in Northwest Fresno, check out Makeup & Hair by Emily, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp. You can find the makeup artist and hair stylist spot at 1585 Shaw Ave., Suite 105.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.