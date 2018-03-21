HEALTH WATCH

Thyroid Cancer: Is Your House Killing You?

A recent study found in the last 30 years, cases of thyroid cancer have tripled! Researchers believe the culprit may be lurking in places you would least expect it. (KFSN)

DURHAM, N.C. (KFSN) --
A recent study found in the last 30 years, cases of thyroid cancer have tripled! Researchers believe the culprit may be lurking in places you would least expect it.

Richard and Carol Belton enjoy reminiscing over family photos. Recently, Richard's life took a serious turn.

"They told me, you know, it was cancer," Richard told Ivanhoe.

Richard had thyroid cancer.

Julie Ann Sosa, MD, a Professor of Surgery & Medicine, Chief of Endocrine Surgery; Leader, Endocrine Neoplasia Diseases Group; Co-Leader, Solid Tumor Therapeutics Program, Duke Cancer Institute, at Duke University Medical Center explained, "There's a virtual epidemic of thyroid cancer that is being seen in the United States." (Read Full Interview)

Researchers at Duke University wanted to know what was behind the spike, so they studied possible causes.

Dr. Sosa continued, "The one that sort of fascinated us was potential exposures in the environment."

They believe the culprit may be lurking right inside your home, in the form of flame retardant chemicals!

"These chemicals, the flame retardants, are located in many different things in the home ... In your sofa, in drapes, curtains," said Dr. Sosa.

Dr. Julie Ann Sosa and her team wondered if these chemicals worked as endocrine disrupters; possibly altering the way the thyroid works. But first they had to measure these exposures. Researchers used a special vacuum in patients' homes, collecting dust to be tested in the lab. The results confirmed their suspicions.

Dr. Sosa stated, "The levels were significantly higher in the patients with papillary thyroid cancer."

Richard took part in the Duke study and hopes that one day it will lead to a cure.

"I just hope to find out what causes it so helps somebody else you know down the road,"said Richard.

A road he and Carol will continue to walk together.

The study found the higher the level of exposure the patient had to flame retardants, the more aggressive the cancer. Dr. Sosa says the hope is research like this will someday spark industry-wide change, and companies will be compelled to use less harmful chemicals.

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS REPORT, PLEASE CONTACT:
Sarah Avery
sarah.avery@duke.edu
