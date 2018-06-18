CONSUMER WATCH

Tick protection and prevention

EMBED </>More Videos

While not all ticks carry the same diseases, at least one variety of disease-transmitting tick can be found in every state. (KFSN)

By
While not all ticks carry the same diseases, at least one variety of disease-transmitting tick can be found in every state. Lyme disease is the most common. The CDC estimates that about 300,000 Americans develop Lyme each year, and we could see even more this year.

One theory is that warmer weather, longer seasons means that there is a more extended period for ticks to be active. Another hypothesis is that the spread of ticks' hosts, so mainly deer, is getting bigger. They are in more places, which means ticks are in more areas, which means that we have a great chance of running across them.

The best way to avoid a tick-borne infection is not to get bitten in the first place by always using an effective insect repellent. Consumer Reports extensive testing of insect repellents found products that contain between 15 and 30-percent DEET are best at repelling ticks, along with products with 20-percent Picaridin or 30-percent Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.

To make your yard less attractive to ticks, CR says to keep your lawn mowed, remove leaves and other debris, and try to let as much sun into your yard as possible. A border of wood chips or bark-style mulch around your property can also help create a barrier to keep ticks from entering.

When you're in wooded areas, you want to make sure to wear long sleeves, long pants, closed toes shoes, and it's a good idea to tuck your pants into your socks.

If you do find a tick, use tweezers to gently remove the whole body, including the head. Pull upward with steady, even pressure.

For extra protection, after you come back inside, toss your clothes into a clothes dryer on high heat for ten minutes to kill ticks that might still be hanging on. If the clothes are damp, additional time may be needed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthconsumer watchticksconsumer reports
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER WATCH
Should you still trust Facebook?
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Beware buying a used rental car
Add more fruit to your kids lunch
More consumer watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News