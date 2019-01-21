HEALTH & FITNESS

Time to relax: The 4 best massage spots in Fresno

Thai Day Spa. | Photo: Pheechanika K./Yelp

By Hoodline
In search of a new favorite massage spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top massage parlors around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for a relaxing massage.

1. Sheer Bliss



PHOTO: sheer bliss/YELP

Topping the list is Sheer Bliss. Located at 1910 N. Echo Ave. in Central Fresno, the massage and skin care spot is the highest rated establishment of its kind in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 83 reviews on Yelp.

2. Thai Day Spa



Photo: Pheechanika K./Yelp

Northwest Fresno's Thai Day Spa, located at 3071 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 103, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the massage spot 4.5 stars out of 65 reviews.

3. CA Relaxing Station



PHOTO: CA Relaxing Station/YELP

Over in Northeast Fresno, check out CA Relaxing Station, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp. You can find the massage and reflexologist spot at 679 E. Nees Ave.

4. Vanity Wax



Photo: vanity wax/Yelp

Last but not least, there's Vanity Wax, a Southeast Fresno favorite with 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews. Stop by 524 S. Clovis Ave., Suite F, to hit up the waxing, massage and skin care spot next time the urge strikes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineFresno
HEALTH & FITNESS
How to prevent frostbite, other winter health risks
Spreading the "Wonder" Message: Choose Kind
5-year-old fights rare disease, needs bone marrow transplant
Banish bunions for good!
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Woman dies after being hit by car on HWY 99 in Central Fresno
Police: 4 boys, ages 12 to 14, arrested for rape
Toddler puts hands up during shoplifting arrest
Suspect arrested in beating of 88-year-old woman in SF
Growing controversy after video surfaces of students in blackface
Passengers from Newark stranded over 13 hours at airport in Canada
Person fires several gunshots into Central Fresno apartment complex striking man watching TV
KISS members offer free meals to TSA employees
Show More
Downtown Visalia kicks off week long fundraiser to benefit businesses destroyed by fire
Furloughed workers concerned for finances with no end in sight for shutdown
Clovis woman arrested in connection to suspicious death of elderly man
Jurassic period comes to life in prehistoric exhibit at Fresno Fairgrounds
Patriots make 3rd straight Super Bowl, beat Chiefs 37-31 OT
More News