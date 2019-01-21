Time to relax: The 4 best massage spots in Fresno

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top massage parlors around Fresno, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for a relaxing massage.
1. Sheer Bliss
PHOTO: sheer bliss/YELP
Topping the list is Sheer Bliss. Located at 1910 N. Echo Ave. in Central Fresno, the massage and skin care spot is the highest rated establishment of its kind in Fresno, boasting 4.5 stars out of 83 reviews on Yelp.
2. Thai Day Spa
Photo: Pheechanika K./Yelp
Northwest Fresno's Thai Day Spa, located at 3071 W. Shaw Ave., Suite 103, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the massage spot 4.5 stars out of 65 reviews.
3. CA Relaxing Station
PHOTO: CA Relaxing Station/YELP
Over in Northeast Fresno, check out CA Relaxing Station, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp. You can find the massage and reflexologist spot at 679 E. Nees Ave.
4. Vanity Wax
Photo: vanity wax/Yelp
Last but not least, there's Vanity Wax, a Southeast Fresno favorite with 4.5 stars out of 36 reviews. Stop by 524 S. Clovis Ave., Suite F, to hit up the waxing, massage and skin care spot next time the urge strikes.