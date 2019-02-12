HEALTH & FITNESS

Hospital's youngest heart patients celebrate Valentine's Day

EMBED </>More Videos

It doesn't get much sweeter than this. Since these cuties won't be able to celebrate Valentine's Day at home this year, they had a party at Advocate Children's Hospital on Monday.

CHICAGO --
It doesn't get much sweeter than this.

Advocate Children's Hospital's youngest heart patients recently underwent surgery and are recovering in the intensive care unit.

Since these cuties won't be able to celebrate Valentine's Day at home this year, they had a party at the Illinois hospital on Monday.

Their parents and nurses helped dress them up to spread the love and raise awareness about congenital heart defects, in honor of American Heart Month.
The children are being treated through Advocate Children's Heart Institute, one of the largest pediatric cardiovascular surgical programs in the Midwest.

MORE VALENTINE'S DAY STORIES

With Sweethearts gone thie Valentine's Day, "conversation doughnuts" want to fill your heart-shaped hole

How to say 'I love you' in Korean, Spanish and more languages from around the world

Creative ways to treat yourself on Valentine's Day

Movie recommendations for every Valentine's Day mood

What do your Valentine's Day flowers really mean?
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthbabyvalentine's daychildren's healthheart healthheart defectsu.s. & worldOak LawnIllinois
HEALTH & FITNESS
Workout Wednesday: Simple tips to lose weight and keep it off
Boy, 8, donates $8K to a Chicago area children's hospital
Ohio teen defies anti-vaccine mom, gets his shots
Health Watch: Advanced Melanoma trial when Keytruda alone is not enough
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Dos Palos officer killed after slow speed chase with law enforcement, neighbors say
2 brothers arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to missing teen in Southern California
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
New Jersey burglary suspect flips off camera in mugshot
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Video: Rescuers pull newborn baby from storm drain
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to possible choking hazard
Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail
Show More
Police investigate 4-car crash on Highway 168
California State of the State: Gov. Newsom curtails plan for High-Speed Rail
Portion of Merced County road closed due to weak bridge
New restrictions could hurt business for California card rooms
Almond growers hope for break in storms to protect blooms
More News