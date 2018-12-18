Tips to stay healthy while your spouse has the flu

Although the flu can pop up throughout the year, the CDC says flu activity peaks between December and February.Even if you're normally healthy, how do you avoid getting the flu when the person you live with, sleep with, and eat with is infected?You can try to avoid the flu from co-workers, classmates, and friends as it spreads."We get a new form of flu about every ten to fifteen years. People don't have immunity, so it just spreads through the population."But not when it's in your home!Apart from checking into a hotel when your spouse starts showing symptoms, what can you do to avoid that runny nose and sore throat?If you haven't already had a flu shot, get one immediately.The CDC says flu germs can live on hard surfaces up to eight hours, so wash your hands often and avoid touching your eyes, mouth and nose.Wash surfaces with a 10 percent bleach solution. Some hot spots for germs are kitchen sponges, dish cloths, cutting boards, sinks, and home computers.And to stop the flu in its tracks, try some preventative medicines such as Zicam, airborne, or Emergen-C.Bed sheets can harbor bacteria and flu germs that survive regular washes, so use an anti-bacterial detergent to cut the risk.If you have the option to sleep in separate beds when your partner is sick, take advantage of it!You both may end up getting better rest.