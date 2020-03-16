Coronavirus

TN brothers buy nearly 18,000 bottles of hand sanitizer to turn profit during coronavirus pandemic

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- After the first death from the novel coronavirus in the United States, Matt Colvin went state-to-state, clearing out the shelves stocked with hand sanitizer.

Colvin had around 18,000 unused bottles of the product lying around while people in his home state of Tennessee struggled to find any as fears surrounding COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, continued to rise.

Colvin told The New York Times that he tried to sell some for $70 a bottle. That same article reported Colvin sold 300 bottles at a markup on Amazon before the listings were removed.

The Tennessee Attorney General's Office has since ordered Colvin and his brother, Noah Colvin, to stop their resell operation as they investigated reports of price gouging.

RELATED: State of Emergency triggers anti-price gouging laws

Wearing a shirt that reads "Family man - Family business," Colvin said it never occurred to him that other families would struggle because of a shortage. When asked if he felt sorry for his actions, Colvin told WRCB "No, I do not think that I would."

After getting backlash online, Colvin said he is making plans to donate the rest of the sanitizer. The website mattcolvin.com only reads "As of today 3/15/2020 all items referred to in the NYT article have been donated to a local church."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthbusinesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Social distancing: What is it, and how it slows spread of coronavirus
Coronavirus closures: Starbucks implements 'to go' model
Coronavirus: School, hospital closures and changes in Central California
Wall Street trading halted after Dow plunges 2,250 points at open
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials confirm second COVID-19 case in Fresno County
Coronavirus: School, hospital closures and changes in Central California
Coronavirus: Newsom calls for CA seniors to self-isolate, bars to close
Hwy 41/Hwy 46 junction reopened after fatal crash involving semi truck
Central CA coronavirus cases
Man shot several times outside northeast Fresno apartment complex
Customers without power in parts of Valley, utilities say
Show More
70-year-old bicyclist hit by two-vehicles in Madera County
Wall Street trading halted after Dow plunges 2,250 points at open
Man shot and killed in southwest Fresno, authorities searching for man and woman
Trump calls on Americans to cease hoarding food
COVID-19: No large gatherings next 8 weeks, CDC recommends
More TOP STORIES News