FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A mobile unit teaching "Hands-Only" CPR made a stop Thursday at the Fresno City College campus.
The American Heart Association is partnering with Anthem Blue Cross to teach the crucial skill for free.
The tour kicked off in Washington State on September 15 and will travel through California, Nevada, Arizona, and Texas.
It teaches Hands-Only CPR which has been shown to be the most effective version of the life-saving technique.
Organizers say it can double or even triple a person's chance of survival if they are having cardiac arrest.
You can head to the American Heart Association's website to learn more about Hands-Only CPR or to find a course.