Toxic blue-green algae health advisory lifted for San Luis Reservoir

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A health advisory at San Luis Reservoir in Merced County has been lifted.Friday, the State Department of Water Resources removed the warning which was in regard to toxic blue-green algae.The advisory had been in effect since October 25 and people were told to avoid the water.Exposure to the algae can cause eye irritation, skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea, and cold- and flu-like symptoms.Pets can be especially susceptible because they tend to drink while in the water and lick their fur afterward.While the advisory is lifted, state officials add, bloom conditions can change rapidly, and wind and waves may move or concentrate the bloom into different regions of the reservoir.