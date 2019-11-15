Health & Fitness

Toxic blue-green algae health advisory lifted for San Luis Reservoir

By James W Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A health advisory at San Luis Reservoir in Merced County has been lifted.

Friday, the State Department of Water Resources removed the warning which was in regard to toxic blue-green algae.

The advisory had been in effect since October 25 and people were told to avoid the water.

Exposure to the algae can cause eye irritation, skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea, and cold- and flu-like symptoms.

Pets can be especially susceptible because they tend to drink while in the water and lick their fur afterward.

While the advisory is lifted, state officials add, bloom conditions can change rapidly, and wind and waves may move or concentrate the bloom into different regions of the reservoir.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmerced countyhealthmerced county
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen arrested for making school shooting threat: Merced P.D.
Fired ambassador to Ukraine testifies in impeachment hearing
Motive remains unclear in school shooting in Santa Clarita, California
New cannabis dispensary opens in Farmersville
California cannabis CEO lays off 20 percent of his workers, blames CA
Roger Stone found guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress
Community bids goodbye to slain Lemoore officer Jonathan Diaz
Show More
Fresno City Council approves recreational cannabis stores
Amtrak's presence in the Valley may be in jeopardy
Santa Clarita, California, high school shooting kills 2, injures 4
'I'm constantly in fear': Daniel Green told Erika Sandoval in 2012 recording
Merced County deputies foil possible home invasion robbery
More TOP STORIES News