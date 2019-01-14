LOS ANGELES --Tuesday is the last day for uninsured Californians to enroll in a health insurance plan through Covered California.
For anyone who is not covered and chooses not to sign up, you will not be able to get coverage for the rest of the year.
To enroll in a plan, head to coveredca.com. Once on the site, you can see how much financial aid you are eligible for and you will be guided through the enrollment process.
If you're already covered through your employer and lose it sometime during the year, you will be eligible to sign up mid-year.