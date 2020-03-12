Coronavirus

Tulare Co. Public Health officials provide updates on confirmed case of COVID-19

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Public Health has announced that an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 in Tulare County.

Officials say the individual is in good condition at home. It is believed that the virus was contracted out of the area, and the individual did enter public areas while showing symptoms.

Tulare County Public Health Branch is currently conducting an investigation.

The department is currently conducting an investigation and working to contact anyone who may have come in contact with the patient before they discovered they were sick.

The department says due to protected health information requirements and to maintain the patient's identity, they are not able to further disclose any other information about this case.

The announcement comes less than a week after Fresno and Madera Counties each confirmed they have one case of someone with COVID-19.
