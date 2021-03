Tulare County residents age 50 or older now eligible to receive COVID vaccine

.@TulareCo_HHSA announces expansion of eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone 50 and over can now get a shot. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/vMYUs7Guol — Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) March 25, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County residents age 50 or older who do not have high-risk health conditions are now considered eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials announced on Thursday.This group can now get their first vaccine dose along with other eligible groups, including those at high risk of getting COVID-19 and educators and farmworkers.There are currently five ways eligible groups can schedule an appointment for their first or second doses. The county has set up a mass vaccination site at the International Agri-Center in Tulare. You can make an appointment by clicking here or calling 559-685-2260.Residents can also sign up using the state's MyTurn app and have the vaccine administered at smaller vaccine clinics popping up around the Valley.Pharmacies such as CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens and some private health care providers can also administer the vaccine.