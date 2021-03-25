COVID-19 vaccine

Tulare County residents age 50 or older now eligible to receive COVID vaccine

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County residents age 50 or older who do not have high-risk health conditions are now considered eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, health officials announced on Thursday.

This group can now get their first vaccine dose along with other eligible groups, including those at high risk of getting COVID-19 and educators and farmworkers.



There are currently five ways eligible groups can schedule an appointment for their first or second doses. The county has set up a mass vaccination site at the International Agri-Center in Tulare. You can make an appointment by clicking here or calling 559-685-2260.

RELATED: Tulare County Latino vaccinations outpace state

Residents can also sign up using the state's MyTurn app and have the vaccine administered at smaller vaccine clinics popping up around the Valley.

RELATED: Central California COVID-19 vaccines: How to make an appointment, latest information by county

Pharmacies such as CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens and some private health care providers can also administer the vaccine.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstulare countyhealthvaccinescovid 19 vaccinetulare county
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
TODAY: Gov. Newsom to speak at Orange County vaccination site
AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift
New COVID-19 vaccination site set up in Selma
These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno's Hmong community grieves for murdered mom of 6
How Fresno's homicide rate compares to other CA cities
Deputies become trapped in snow during rescue operation
Will I get my stimulus if I haven't filed taxes?
Amid growing challenges, Biden to hold 1st news conference
Colorado shooting suspect makes 1st court appearance
Madera Co. school's seniors back on campus Thursday
Show More
AstraZeneca confirms strong vaccine protection after US rift
Red-tailed hawk sets up nest in Old Town Clovis
After 100 years, endangered CA condor could return to northwest
Students in MUHSD to return to campus 5 days a week
US unemployment claims fall to lowest recorded during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News