Tulare County residents age 50 or older now eligible to receive COVID vaccine

This group can now get their first vaccine dose along with other eligible groups, including those at high risk of getting COVID-19 and educators and farmworkers.
.@TulareCo_HHSA announces expansion of eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine. Anyone 50 and over can now get a shot. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/vMYUs7Guol— Brian Johnson (@BrianABC30) March 25, 2021
There are currently five ways eligible groups can schedule an appointment for their first or second doses. The county has set up a mass vaccination site at the International Agri-Center in Tulare. You can make an appointment by clicking here or calling 559-685-2260.
RELATED: Tulare County Latino vaccinations outpace state
Residents can also sign up using the state's MyTurn app and have the vaccine administered at smaller vaccine clinics popping up around the Valley.
RELATED: Central California COVID-19 vaccines: How to make an appointment, latest information by county
Pharmacies such as CVS, Rite Aid and Walgreens and some private health care providers can also administer the vaccine.