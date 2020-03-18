Tulare County holds Town Hall on COVID-19

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County officials hosted a virtual Public Health Town Hall meeting on Tuesday night to discuss their response to COVID-19.A panel made up of the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, the Tulare County Public Health Director, and a Tulare County epidemiologist, answered questions sent in from the public.It was live-streamed on their Facebook page.Three people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the county, and one of the patients is in critical condition.