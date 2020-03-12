TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County Public Health has announced that an individual has tested positive for COVID-19 in Tulare County.
The individual is in stable condition. It is believed that the virus was contracted out of the area and the individual did enter public areas while showing symptoms.
Tulare County Public Health Branch is currently conducting an investigation.
There will be more information provided in a press conference on Thursday.
Tulare County Public Health confirms first COVID-19 case in Tulare County
CORONAVIRUS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News