Tulare County shuts down district office after 2 health workers test positive for COVID-19

Two public employees at the Tulare County Health and Human Services Lindsay District Office have tested positive for COVID-19.

The county has shut down the office and told all employees at the branch to stay home if they are showing symptoms.

Public access to this office has been by appointment only since March 23, officials say.

Those needing services can contact the call center at 1-800-540-6880.

Health officials say the two employees were quarantined after they began to show coronavirus symptoms.
