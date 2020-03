TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County officials are hosting a virtual Public Health Town Hall meeting on Tuesday night to discuss their response to COVID-19.A panel made up of the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, the Tulare County Public Health Director, and a Tulare County epidemiologist, will be answering questions sent in from the public.You can view the town hall meeting on their Facebook page.Three people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the county, and one of the patients is in critical condition.