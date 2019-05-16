Tulare hospital renamed Adventist Health Tulare

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was a celebratory day at the hospital in Tulare as it officially entered the Adventist Health system.Adventist Health helped reopen the hospital last fall after a nearly year-long closure.Formerly Tulare Regional Medical Center it is now called Adventist Health Tulare. Adventist operates the hospital, leasing it from the Tulare Local Healthcare District.Officials say the hospital is still rebuilding, increasing patient volumes and adding new services. They hope to have obstetric services available by July."So I think we're on the right track," said president Randy Dodd. "Things are progressing as we would have expected and it's just a matter of continuing down that path and bringing again more providers and more services to the community."Adventist has more than 20 hospitals, 250 clinics, and 4,500 providers.