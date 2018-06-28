TULARE

Tulare Regional Medical Center to partner with Adventist Health

EMBED </>More Videos

The effort to find a new company to manage and help re-open Tulare Regional Medical Center is moving forward (KFSN)

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) --
The effort to find a new company to manage and help re-open Tulare Regional Medical Center is moving forward.

Members of the Tulare Local Healthcare District voted Wednesday night to start negotiations with Adventist Health.

The board says the company has committed to re-opening the hospital before the end of October and is interested in managing the facility.

The hospital closed last October following a protracted dispute between the board and the former managing company Healthcare Conglomerate Associates.

The Tulare County District Attorney's office has an ongoing criminal investigation into that company.

Lawyers for the district and Adventist Health will now draw up an agreement, and that could come back to the board for consideration within a matter of weeks.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthtularehospital closingTulare
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TULARE
Tulare County proposes to strengthen rules on commercial dog kennels
Tulare sheriff's asking for your help locating missing at-risk woman
Famous traveling junk show "The Rusty Roots" in Tulare
"Blackface" statue removed from Tulare Fair after recent concerns raised
Adventist welcomes Tulare hospital employees ahead of October reopening
More tulare
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News