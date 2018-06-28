Tulare Regional Medical Center to partner with Adventist Health

The effort to find a new company to manage and help re-open Tulare Regional Medical Center is moving forward.Members of the Tulare Local Healthcare District voted Wednesday night to start negotiations with Adventist Health.The board says the company has committed to re-opening the hospital before the end of October and is interested in managing the facility.The hospital closed last October following a protracted dispute between the board and the former managing company Healthcare Conglomerate Associates.The Tulare County District Attorney's office has an ongoing criminal investigation into that company.Lawyers for the district and Adventist Health will now draw up an agreement, and that could come back to the board for consideration within a matter of weeks.