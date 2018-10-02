TULARE COUNTY

Tulare Regional Medical Center to reopen October 15 after nearly one year closure due to bankruptcy

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The doors of Tulare Regional Medical Center will reopen to patients on Monday, October 15.

The announcement came late Thursday after the Tulare Local Healthcare District and Adventist Health agreed to lease terms.

The hospital has been shuttered for nearly a year after the hospital declared bankruptcy on October 26, 2017.

Under the agreement, the Adventist Health will pay the Tulare Local Healthcare District $2.335 million each year to lease the hospital building. Adventist has also agreed to give the district a $10 million loan which will be used to pay off debts needed to reopen the hospital.

Adventist has also spent $200,000 over the last few weeks to renovate the hospital.

The agreement has a maximum length of 30 years, with five-year renewals.
