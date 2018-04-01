HEALTH

UCSF Fresno and CRMC team up to teach life-saving skills on National Stop the Bleed Day

Nathaly Juarez
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Trauma is the leading cause of death for Americans under age 46, according to a National Academies of Science study.

Many lives, however, can be saved by stopping blood loss.

The UCSF Fresno Department of Surgery and Community Regional Medical Center Trauma Program are teaming up to teach life-saving skills to the public on Saturday, March 31, which is National Stop the Bleed Day.

The free event will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. in the Palm Room at Clovis Community Medical Center, 2755 Herndon Ave., in Clovis.

Registration is required. Space is limited. Register by Thursday, March 29. Sign up here.

For more information, call (559) 459-5130.
