HEALTH & FITNESS

Unexpected effect? Men who smoke weed have higher sperm count, study says

EMBED </>More Videos

Smoking marijuana could mean a higher sperm count, a study says.

By
Smoking marijuana could have an unexpected effect on male fertility.

According to a new study from Harvard, men who smoke weed may have a higher sperm count.

That thought could have you saying, "Huh?" considering we've heard for years that marijuana lowers sperm count and leads to poor sperm quality.

In the study, researchers looked at more than 600 men who, with their partners, were at fertility clinics.



They analyzed more than a thousand sperm samples over 17 years and found those who admitted to smoking marijuana had higher sperm counts than non-users.

But those same researchers say there could be a pot-free way of explaining the results.

They said the men in the study who engaged in risky behavior, like smoking marijuana, seemed to have higher testosterone levels, and that may be the reason pot smokers' sperm counts were higher.

The researchers warn the results need to be interpreted with caution and add further study needs to be done on the health effects of marijuana use.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.

SEE ALSO:
Willie Nelson launches line of hemp-infused coffee

San Francisco 49ers legend Joe Montana investing $75M in marijuana industry

$50,000 in illegal substances seized in Sugar Land

Classes begin at new school dedicated to studying marijuana
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmarijuanafertility
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Patient being tested for Ebola at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
4-year-old Texas girl dies from flu and pneumonia
Health Watch: Making MRI safe for pacemakers
Teens aren't getting enough sleep and exercise, study finds
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Snow Day School Schedules
Ram trucks recalled because steering could fail
Patient being tested for Ebola at Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Toddler eats heroin baggies left out by parent, police say
Valet saves woman from mugging suspect in DTLA
'Just tears started rolling out:' Son of officer killed in wrong-way crash remembers dad
Roads still dangerous from snowfall; some foothill schools call for bus delays
Three armed suspects rob liquor store, bullet grazes worker
Show More
Police search for missing teen believed to be in Tulare or Kings County
Teen arrested in Tulare County for threatening to bring AR-15 to school
Driver in wrong-way crash had prior DUI conviction
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
Warming center opened for residents in Mariposa County
More News