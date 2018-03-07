CONSUMER WATCH

Unproven Stem Cell Treatments

EMBED </>More Videos

Unproven therapies are being touted as cure-alls for a large range of illnesses (KFSN)

By
Doctors and scientists have made some impressive strides in using stem cells to treat some very complicated diseases, but many unproven therapies are being touted as cure-alls for a large range of illnesses. They often rely on consumers' hopes for treatment. Consumer Reports clears up some of the confusion surrounding stem cell therapy to help you stay safe.

Stem cell therapy has been shown to help treat a handful of blood disorders-like leukemia, some forms of anemia, and sometimes to help burn victims. But a cottage industry has emerged promoting unproven stem cell treatments, which are most often not covered by insurance -- Everything from sexual dysfunction to diabetes to COPD.

It's so easy for consumers looking for a cure to be seduced by unproven claims but they need to know there's no magic bullet. The FDA is taking steps to strengthen its oversight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthconsumer reportsstem cell researchconsumer watch
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER WATCH
Should you still trust Facebook?
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Beware buying a used rental car
Add more fruit to your kids lunch
More consumer watch
HEALTH & FITNESS
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
New devices help couples combat infertility
SPONSORED: Saint Agnes Medical Center
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
What is salmonella?
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News