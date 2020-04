Coronavirus Fresno: Updates on city's shelter-in-place order, response to COVID-19

Businesses that WILL remain open:

Accounting, bookkeeping, payroll

Agriculture

Airlines

Alarm and security companies

Animal boarding

Auto repair and service

Banks and other financial services

Bed and breakfasts

Blood donation centers

Businesses that supply essential businesses with necessary supplies (e.g., office or restaurant supply stores)

Businesses that supply items required to work from home

Buses

Car washes (exterior only, customer remains in vehicle)

Cell Phone Only Stores

Cemeteries

Childcare facilities*

Community garden

Construction - all construction in progress may continue

Construction - emergency housing and care facilities

Convenience stores

Distribution and delivery of essential consumer or business goods

Domestic violence shelter

Drug stores

Dry cleaners

Electricians

Essential government services (each public agency to make its own determination - minimize employees and congregations of people)

Exterminators

Farmer's markets

Farming (all agriculture)

Food and goods delivery services

Food banks and other organizations that provide assistance to the disadvantaged

Food preparation facilities

Funeral parlor and interment services

Gas stations

Government agencies and facilities as necessary to maintain critical infrastructure

Grocery stores

Hardware stores

Healthcare providers - doctors, dentists, mental health professionals, nurses

Home-based care for all

Home repair and maintenance (landscaping, pool service, repairs)

Homeless service providers

Hospitals and clinics

Hotels and motels

HVAC services

Laundromats

Law firms

Mailing and shipping services

Malls, if certain businesses within the mall may remain open

Manufacturing of essential consumer and business goods

Media

Pet supply

Pharmacies

Phone centers

Plumbers

Produce stands

Professional services - legal, accounting, payroll, etc. (as needed to assist with legally mandated activities)

Property management

Real estate sales**

Railroads

Recyclers, including electronics recyclers

Re-entry/rehabilitation facilities

Residential facilities for all

Restaurants (take-out, delivery, drive thru only)

Rideshare

Schools - public and private*** (online, admin, and food only)

Storage facilities

Taxis

Trucking

Utility companies - water, power, cable, internet, cell service

Veterinarians

Businesses that WILL NOT remain open:

Amphitheaters

Amusement and theme parks

Amusement arcades

Archery ranges

Arenas

Art galleries

Arts

Auto sales

Banquet halls

Barbers and hair salons

Bars

Bookstores

Botanical gardens

Bowling alleys

Car washes

Casinos and cardrooms

Churches (counseling, providing relief, and broadcasting religious services permitted - but no congregations of people)

Clothing stores

Dance halls

Dances

Day spas

Drive-in theaters

Fitness Centers

Furniture stores

Golf courses and driving ranges

Gymnasiums

Health clubs

Historical sites

Ice rinks

Industrial and manufacturing not expressly permitted

Libraries

Liquor stores (grocery and convenience stores permitted)

Massage parlors

Miniature golf courses

Model homes

Motorcycle clubs

Movie theaters

Museums

Music events

Nightclubs

Performing arts centers

Pet grooming

Pool and billiards lounges

Private social clubs

Public swimming pools

Riding stables

Roller skating rinks

Second hand/thrift stores

Shooting ranges

Sports stadiums and facilities - all

Swap meet/flea market

Tasting rooms

Tattoo and body piercing

Tennis clubs

Trampoline and bounce houses

Water parks

Zoos

All other retail or recreational facilities not listed under "May Remain Open"

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno announced a new program to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.The loan-to-grant program provides businesses with an interest-free loan that will not need to be repaid so long as they remain open for one year.Businesses with five employees or less are eligible for $5,000, and businesses with six to 25 employees qualify for $10,000 in assistance.Brand said the program is "first-come, first-serve" unless there are more applicants than there is funding. The city will then do a random drawing to determine which business receives the grant.The city extended its shelter-in-place order through April 12th and told residents to only leave home for essential items, like groceries and medications.Fresno officials have also closed city parks and parking lots to help enforce social distancing.City officials have continued to clarify which essential businesses can remain open. Officials said it will release an updated list of essential and non-essential businesses every Tuesday and Friday.*Childcare facilities providing services that enable employees exempted in this Order to work as permitted. To the extent possible, childcare facilities must operate under the following mandatory conditions: (1) Childcare must be carried out in stable groups of 10 or fewer ("stable" means that the same 10 or fewer children are in the same group each day); (2) Children shall not change from one group to another; (3) If more than one group of children is cared for at one facility, each group shall be in a separate room. Groups shall not mix with each other; (4) Childcare providers shall remain solely with one group of children.**Sales Offices and Model Homes can be open by appointment only. An appointment consists of one sales associate and one family (defined as immediate family who currently lives in the same residence and less than 9 individuals) at a time in the sales office or any model home. Have enough hand sanitizers for the employees and the customers. Disinfect the sales offices and model homes prior to opening each day.***Schools for purposes of facilitating distance learning or performing essential functions (including but not limited to administration and provision of community meal programs), observing social distancing and hand cleaning.