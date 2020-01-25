Massachusetts company working toward developing coronavirus vaccine

Biotech company Moderna is partnering with the National Institutes of Health to teach the immune system to recognize a virus that takes over cells, WCVB reported.
Researchers are using mRNA technology, which instructs cells in the body to make proteins to prevent or fight disease.
The first step is to figure out the right vaccine and then prove it can work in humans. They'll do that in a clinical trial.
The outbreak has sickened nearly 1,300 people and killed over 40 in China, while spreading to countries around the world.
Two cases have been confirmed in the U.S., including one in the Chicago area.
